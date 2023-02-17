In the words of William Booth, the founder of the Salvation Army, “The greatness of a man’s power is the measure of his surrender.” Your local Salvation Army implores "What are you willing to surrender for the children in your community?"
As the summer season approaches, preparations for this year’s Billie Little Music and Arts Summer Day Camp and Telethon inch closer to their arrival. With community support, the Salvation Army is able to provide approximately 60 children each year with a six-week day camp to create long-lasting memories.
In our music and arts day camp, children are given the opportunity to play an instrument, sing, dance, engage in arts and crafts, go on field trips and so much more. Without the dedication of the community aiding the Salvation Army in doing the most good, so many of our services would not be possible.
In the coming month you may receive a letter requesting a financial contribution directed toward our summer camp and telethon. Your envelope may be decorated by a camper from a previous year, in their hopes to show their personal appreciation for your help sending them to camp each year. By offering your participation in this task you are creating an opportunity for a child to benefit from this program. Our day camp is a completely free-of-charge experience for the children, aiming to create a learning enriched oasis during the months while away from school.
Salvation Army Administrator Lindsey Foster said, “The summer day camp is an integral resource for many families in the community. Numerous families that benefit from the program may not have the ability to offer these memorable adventures to their children if not for the program. Oftentimes it is easy to overlook going to zoos, museums or even building friendships, however, this program has a strong focus on all of these characteristics and encourages the children to flourish.”
The Salvation Army continues to be proud and grateful for the active involvement it receives from local citizens and partnerships and is hopeful that this season will bring a new wave of continued support. By donating to the Salvation Army’s Summer Camp Program or applying to be a staff member you ensure that it can be enjoyed by the families in the community.
Leah Spuhler, Salvation Army social service director, said, "This year we are excited to put on a camp that is out-of-this-world. With our 2023 theme titled "Stellar" we are excited to show the kids how bright Jesus' light shines. With the community's help we can send all campers for free and provide them with a summer of learning and fun."
We aim to create cosmic fun and unforgettable experiences this year for the campers, which you can be a part of. Be on the lookout for your envelope and support a child in your community by offering them the opportunity to attend camp this year, and tune in to our live telethon on Thursday, April 13, from 7 to 9 p.m on WDNN.
Call our office at (706) 278-3966 or visit us at 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to make your donation early. To donate online, visit the Donate to Dalton Youth Camp Campaign (salvationarmygeorgia.org).
