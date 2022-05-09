With summer just around the corner, the Salvation Army is focused on getting ready for camp.
Swimming, hiking in the woods, singing around the campfire and learning to play musical instruments are some of our best childhood memories that come from summer camp, but for the neediest children in Whitfield and Murray counties such an opportunity is unattainable. These children will spend their summer days in front of the TV, playing video games or wandering the streets hanging out with other idle kids. Let us give them more this summer. The Salvation Army can help families give their children a fun, purpose-filled summer with your support.
“It is an experience no child should miss,” observes Dalton Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Arnaldo Pena. “Time spent at camp can be life-changing for kids. It can instill feelings of self-worth, offering them hope for the future.”
Will you help? Pena is seeking sponsorship for 60 children. With your support, the Salvation Army can continue “Doing the Most Good” in our community.
The Salvation Army Youth Service Telethon will be aired on WDNN TV and OptiLink/Channel 6 with the help and support of Elliott Media. Times to be announced, starting in mid-May.
