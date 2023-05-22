Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan Sams announces she is running to be Dalton’s next mayor in the Nov. 7 election.
“I look forward to serving my hometown of Dalton as mayor,” Sams said of her announcement.
With Mayor David Pennington’s recent statement that he will not run for reelection, Sams commented, “Mayor Pennington and I have a solid working relationship. Dalton is fortunate to have had 10-plus years of service from Mayor Pennington.”
Sams, now in her second term as a council member, has gained valuable experience with city government operations and understands what Dalton’s priorities are and how to properly budget for those needs.
“First and foremost Dalton requires reinvestment in its infrastructure which includes projects like stormwater management, sidewalk and street improvements, refurbishment of our recreation facilities and a continued support of our services that keep Dalton safe for all of our citizens. I am so proud to be a citizen of a city that remains one of the last major industrial manufacturing centers where a product is conceived, designed and built in America,” Sams stated.
In the coming weeks Sams plans to announce her plan for the next four years. For more information you can visit www.facebook.com/annaleeformayor.
Sams joined the council in January 2018. A fourth-generation Daltonian, Sams served her community for 12 years as a paramedic prior to starting a healthcare services company in 2017. She is married to Dalton native Michael Sams.
