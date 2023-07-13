Effective Monday, July 17, Dalton City Council member Annalee Sams will resign to qualify as a candidate for mayor.
“Under Georgia law, upon qualifying to seek the position of mayor I will automatically forfeit my current position as council member,” Sams said. “To prevent the taxpayer from the expense of a special election, I am stepping down to allow for the mayor and council to call for the election of council seat ward 2 to take place during the general election of Tuesday, Nov. 7. It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Dalton these past six years and I look forward to the opportunity to earn your vote for mayor.”
Sams joined the council in January 2018. A fourth-generation Daltonian, Sams served the community for 12 years as a paramedic prior to starting a healthcare services company in 2017. She is married to Dalton native Michael Sams.
