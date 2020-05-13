Sandlin promoted to executive VP of Shaw's residential division

Shaw Industries Group Inc. announces that Scott Sandlin has been promoted to executive vice president of the company's residential division. In this role, Sandlin is responsible for sales, marketing, product development and sales operations for the residential division, which includes Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Floors.
Most recently serving as senior vice president of residential sales, Sandlin joined Shaw in 1986 as a sales management trainee after graduating from the University of Tennessee. Following roles in residential and commercial territory management, he held multiple roles with increasing responsibility focused on product management. In 1998, Sandlin was promoted to vice president of product and brand marketing within the residential division. Sandlin was later named vice president of hard surfaces business development and led Shaw's growth in that category including the company's entry into the resilient business. Since 2016, Sandlin has held multiple leadership roles in residential sales and marketing.
"During his 33 year tenure at Shaw, Scott has consistently driven growth by leveraging a deep understanding of our customers and our business in a way that ensures a customer-centric approach," said Tim Baucom, president at Shaw Industries. "Scott empowers others in order to widen our competitive advantages during both expanding and contracting business cycles. Scott builds strategic partnerships in order to accelerate innovation, and he consistently demonstrates the 'Shaw Way' in his personal and professional actions."
In addition to his professional achievements, Sandlin's commitment to excellence shines through in his community involvement. Sandlin is particularly passionate about our partnership with St. Jude Children's Hospital, and in 2019, Sandlin was the first St. Jude Hero to finish the 140.6 mile Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.