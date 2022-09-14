If you need help during an emergency, rest easier knowing supervisor John Sansom and his crew are on the job at E-911.
That’s the word from Hannah Shipman, who recently nominated Sansom as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for July, an honor he received.
“John always has a positive attitude about his job and his superiors,” Shipman said. “He does his job well and never complains about working too much, even when he has to work a lot of overtime due to currently being short-staffed.”
She praised Sansom for his dedication to the job.
“John is always here no matter what,” she said. “No matter what kind of home life situation he has going on, he always makes it a point to show up at work. The only time he does not show up is if it is a true emergency, and even then he has freebies that he uses instead of getting occurrences.”
Sansom earned praise for “numerous behind the scenes things to help our center run smoothly,” according to Shipman, who added he has earned numerous awards for advanced training and leadership training.
“He always wants to do more and continue his education to better himself as an employee of Whitfield E-911.”
To give local residents a better insight into him, Sansom filled out the following questionnaire.
Name: John Claudious Sansom III
Job title: Supervisor.
Time with county: Five years.
Current role as a county employee: Leading and supervising the exceptional team members on shift 1B with providing Whitfield County’s responders, citizens and visitors the greatest level of service that they all deserve.
What I like most about my department, team or role: As far as a department as a whole, we at Whitfield County E-911 are led by the greatest administration, David Metcalf and Josh Cherry, that we could ever hope or ask for, and that is what I like most about my department. As far as my team and role, that goes hand in hand. I am blessed with the absolute best team members on my shift, and it’s an honor to be their leader. I am only as strong as they are, and I need them way more than they need me. I appreciate all that they do on a daily basis.
Most successful project: In my mind, each shift, each day is my team’s most successful project because we make sure each caller receives the highest level of care that they need and deserve day in and day out.
Advice for a new team member: Shift 1B will not let you fail. If you fail, we all fail as a team and 1B will never fail. We have your back through the good times and tough times alike, no matter what.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Oakwood Cafe.
Something to know about me (not surprising though): I am blessed to accomplish life each day with the most beautiful woman in this world, Esperansa. She’s truly my better half. We have five children together, and there’s never a dull or boring moment in our lives. My family is my strength, and I have them to thank the most for all of my greatest achievements.
Anything else you would like to share: It is an honor to serve Whitfield County and to be a part of Whitfield County E-911. It is the greatest, most challenging and most rewarding career that any person could ask for. I will always give the best of myself to my family and my county.
