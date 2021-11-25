Santa Paws pet photos set for Saturday

Contributed photo

Santa Paws pet pictures are taken at PetSmart at 1310 W. Walnut Ave. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two 5x7s are $15, and all proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. Bring your pets and your family to help support the Humane Society. Pictured at a past Santa Paws event along with Santa Claus are Amanda and Donavan Levenhagen with their cat Birdie and dogs are Albus and Moe, which were adopted from the local Humane Society.