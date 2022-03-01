MAKO Medical drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Dalton and Woodstock are no longer operating on Saturdays.
However, both sites continue to operate each Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in recent close contact to a person infected with the virus should get tested.
The MAKO COVID-19 test site address in Dalton is Pleasant Grove Park, 1732 Pleasant Grove Drive, N.E., and the address in Woodstock is J.J. Biello Park Riverside Athletic Complex, 610 Druw Cameron Court, 30188.
Other MAKO Medical drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in North Georgia are operating at these sites on limited weekdays, as listed:
• Gilmer County Civic Center Parks and Recreation, 1561 S. Main St., Ellijay, 30540: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1036 N. Main St., Jasper, 30143: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Murray County Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth: Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Farmers Market, 811 Summit St., Blue Ridge: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is free at these sites and there are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting. This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing done by a mid-nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. It is not an antigen or antibody test.
