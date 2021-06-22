The third edition of the Juneteenth parade in Dalton on Saturday was the largest yet, said Tom Pinson, and "this is awesome."
The parade was part of the third annual Juneteenth Community Celebration organized by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP.
Pinson, who organized the parade and is the director of the Mack Gaston Community Center, has seen Juneteenth evolve in Dalton from a small celebration on one day to several events over multiple days, and he believes it'll continue to grow.
"We'd like to get Burr Park next year, end the parade there, and have a full day" of events there, Pinson said. "It's just a dream -- no, it's not a dream, because we're going to do it -- it's a vision."
The Prancing Pretty Ladies have been in this parade every year, because Juneteenth "is part of our culture, and a very important holiday," said coach Tamya Wilson. The parade is an opportunity "for us to show Dalton what we do, (as) dance is what we're very good at."
Asia Kennebrew is among those dancers, and her fellow dancers are "like another family to me," said the rising sophomore at Dalton High School who was named Miss Congeniality in Friday's Miss Juneteenth pageant. "Juneteenth is the day the slaves were set free, and it's part of our culture."
On June 19, 1865, the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, where enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation didn't truly take practical effect until Union soldiers reached the state to enforce it. Since then, Juneteenth has grown into a celebration of the emancipation of those who had been slaves in the United States.
It also became a federal holiday last week, after Congress approved a bill to make Juneteenth, June 19, the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
"We are thankful" Juneteenth has become a national holiday, as it's a celebration of Black liberty, "where we've been, where we are, and what makes us us," said Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. "We've taken it this far, and we're going to see where else we can go."
Saturday was the first time Brittany Grayson brought her dancers, Ladies of Excellence, from Chattanooga for this parade, and "it's awesome," she said. "I want to make sure these girls appreciate what Juneteenth means, because many of them are so young they don't understand."
"People fought for them to be free, so they can have their freedom," Grayson said. With Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, Grayson hopes Juneteenth -- and its accompanying history -- will become "part of the curriculum in schools, so the girls coming up know what happened."
The parade concluded at the Emery Center, an African American heritage and multicultural center, which was also the site of a car show.
"It's nice to bring the community together," Pinson said. "We want to include the whole city of Dalton" in Juneteenth celebrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.