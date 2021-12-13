Save the date for the annual Christmas tree and electronics recycling event

People were decking the halls and stringing the lights as soon as the turkey leftovers were put away this year. If you are decorating for Christmas and plan to use a live tree, make sure you have a plan for after the holiday.
Save the date for Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper event. Over the years, this event has recycled hundreds of live Christmas trees and multiple tons of electronics.
Recycle your live, natural, undecorated Christmas tree after the holiday season and your used electronic devices at The Home Depot at 875 Shugart Road on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. From 9 a.m. to noon volunteers will be on site to collect your natural trees and electronics for recycling.
We will also be collecting flattened cardboard boxes as we did last year for the first time. If you have big cardboard boxes that won’t fit in your curbside bin, flatten them out and bring them along.
There is no charge for trees and most electronics. The only fee is a $10 fee for CRT, or cathode ray tube, television sets and computer monitors. Typical CRT TVs have four to eight pounds of lead in them, requiring them to have extra-special handling when they are being recycled and resulting in a higher cost.
Please remove all ornaments and the base from your trees. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler. Volunteers will not be removing any data from your devices before sending them on to recycling. Please make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc., before dropping off.
Participants have their pick of seed packets while supplies last and will remain in their car to help the event remain safe.
Thank you to the following event sponsors and organizers: Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, Whitfield County Public Works, the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and The Home Depot.
For more information or if you want to volunteer, call (706) 278-5001 or visit Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful online at www.keepdaltonwhitifieldbeautiful.org.
