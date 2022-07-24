Dalton, Georgia, and the county she resides in, Whitfield County, have more undisturbed Civil War earthworks than any other county in the nation.
Twelve years ago, at the start of the 150-year anniversary of the Civil War, a group of seven people met in a downtown business to discuss the need for battlefield preservation in Dalton. They just had one common goal: To save local battlefield property.
They created Save the Dalton Battlefields LLC. As president of this organization, I am proud to tell the story of battlefield preservation in Dalton and how her citizens and local government officials have rallied to protect, preserve, and provide a most beautiful system of parks and easements to show Dalton’s Civil War battlefields to the public.
Preservation of Civil War lands and artifacts is something that does not happen automatically. It takes a concerted effort by individuals, landowners, political leaders, civic clubs, volunteer groups and government entities to appreciate the importance of the site, both for its historic, natural, environmental and recreational benefit, as well as its potential for economic gain through tourism. In a nation rich with Civil War history with the Gettysburgs, Fredericksburgs and Vickburgs, and scores of other Civil War venues in-between, Dalton is by and large an untouched, undiscovered and unnoticed gem for Civil War enthusiasts.
Today, many of Whitfield County’s Civil War sites have been preserved and made available for the public to enjoy thanks to the work of a number of different organizations and people.
In my feeble efforts to tell the history of battlefield preservation, I am sure that I will invariably miss someone who worked, either behind the scenes, or who donated land or money, perhaps anonymously, to ensure that future generations would enjoy the history and beauty of this land.
The first project, completed four decades ago, was the creation of the Dug Gap Mountain Battlefield Park which is owned and operated by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and assisted by the Dalton-Whitfield Civil War Roundtable. It is open to the public and sits atop Dug Gap Mountain where the strategic battle of May 8 and called the Battle of Dug Gap Mountain took place.
Next, in the 1990s, Whitfield County led by Commission Chairman Mike Babb obtained grants and orchestrated the acquisition of some 625 acres of land atop Rocky Face Ridge, thus assuring that no houses would be built on the beautiful ridge tops where Confederate troops once repelled Federal forces under the IV Corps between May 8-11, 1864. Twenty years later, Babb once again led the charge for another substantial acquisition in Crow Valley consisting of 308 acres which links Crow Valley with the previously acquired Rocky Face property.
Today, Babb’s vision to have a park which includes the scene where two significant Civil War battles occurred, and which will open up access to both Crow Valley and Rocky Face Ridge for historic, conservation and recreational uses via hiking trails, mountain bike trails, natural preserves and interpretive history markers has come to fruition. On Monday, we dedicate Rocky Face Ridge Park!
Rocky Face Ridge Park includes both Federal and Confederate earthworks and positions from both the February and May 1864 combat in Crow Valley and atop Rocky Face Ridge. Within the park grounds are infantry entrenchments, artillery emplacements, stacked rock walls, rock-lined fortifications, rifle pits, observation posts and a winter encampment.
In addition to Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County is home to a number of other important Civil War sites and parks including the Western & Atlantic Railroad Tunnel, the Tunnel Hill Visitor Center and the Clisby-Austin House at Tunnel Hill. Babb also oversaw the cooperation of the Dalton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau with Whitfield County and the development of these sites as important historic venues and an opportunity for tourism dollars to be spent in Dalton and Whitfield County.
Babb jokingly said that he was probably the only commission chairman in the country to ever spent a million dollars for a hole in the ground, referring to the historic railroad tunnel where the Great Locomotive Chase came through in April 1862 and where the Northern and Southern armies fought for possession of the region several times throughout the war. Babb noted that at first, it looked like the investment might have been a bad idea when the site did not attract many tourists, but then the billboard on the interstate advertising the Tunnel and Visitor Center was changed from “Historic W&A Railroad Tunnel” to “Civil War W&A Railroad Tunnel” and the interest and tourism began to pour in.
The city of Dalton also got into the act, by acquiring and preserving historic Mt. Rachel where a star light illuminates every Christmas season. This park was made possible by the general donation of the property to the city by Shaw Industries. Here, Confederate battery works remain undisturbed amid a recreational park and hiking trail.
Local developers have incorporated earthworks into their subdivision including Battle Ridge Subdivision which contains two Confederate batteries and the trench line of Walthall’s Mississippi Brigade.
Local citizens Paul Belk and Dr. Bill Blackman and others led a group to preserve the top of Blue Mountain which once served as a signal tower for both sides during the war. Today, 15 acres of land are preserved there and will not be built upon. One day, hopefully, a new signal tower will once again crown the heights permitting visitors to view the scenery in the same manner that Gen. Sherman once did during the opening week of the Atlanta Campaign.
Belk has also led other efforts, donated lands and is currently working on another park with local authorities.
Belk, Blackman and Bob McLeod have chaired Whitfield County’s Historic Preservation Commission while others have faithfully served on this commission providing valuable services and support for Whitfield County. Kevin McAuliff has served as secretary of the commission since its inception.
Kathryn Sellers currently chairs this commission which recently was recently awarded the 2022 Preservation Service Award by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
In 2012, Save the Dalton Battlefields, with the support of Georgia Battlefields Association, thank you Charlie Crawford, and Whitfield County, acquired and developed a new park, Potato Hill Civil War Battlefield Park, which was opened in the spring of 2014, in time for the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the events around Dalton.
Local Boy Scouts completed Eagle Scout projects to create the hiking trails and install interpretive markers and fences around the earthworks.
This project was spearheaded by the efforts of local preservationist Greg Cockburn. He subsequently led in the acquisition of additional lands to enlarge Potato Hill Park which preserved the entire heights and earthworks that crown it.
In 2013 and 2014, Save the Dalton Battlefields, again with the support of other local groups like the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, thank you David Aft, and Whitfield County, and again spearheaded by Cockburn, obtained and developed Mill Creek Gap Civil War Battlefield Park which opened up and refurbished several important sites including the flooded gap culvert, a fort and a pocket park.
The public is fortunate to have local governments like Whitfield County and the city of Dalton that are willing to preserve and maintain public parks.
There are many, many others in Dalton, including private landowners, who have preserved earthworks on their lands over the years and who have either joined the county in creating a protective historic and environmental easement, or who have preserved their own lands. One local gem is known locally as the Disney Trail which allows visitors to park at a local church, Dalton’s First Church of the Nazarene, at its activity center, and take the trail over a set of easements to the top of Buzzard’s Roost where a Confederate soldier, Private George Disney of Kentucky, is buried where he was shot and killed.
In Crow Valley, Poplar Springs Baptist Church proudly welcomes visitors to view the roadside historic marker where famous former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley once spoke to dedicate it.
Up on the hill overlooking the cemetery, past the three white crosses, is the trench line of Mercer’s Georgia Brigade. Behind it, lie the pristine artillery works of Van den Corput’s Battery, the same battery that would be captured at Resaca, less than a week following its action at Dalton.
Dalton also has an abundance of other civil war sites including the famous Western & Atlantic Depot. Dalton’s West Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for some 423 Confederate and four Federal soldiers in the Confederate Cemetery section. The Blunt House, the Hamilton House and the Huff House which served as Gen. Joseph E. Johnston’s headquarters, are owned and operated by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has restored the Huff House, the site of Gen. Johnston’s headquarters, and has allowed the relocation of the Johnston statue by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to its grounds. The house was a gift to the historical society by the Boring Family Trust. Historian and curator Marvin Sowder and others provide tours each Friday and by appointment.
The Bandy Center, a part of Dalton State College, has been active in protecting and preserving local artifacts, collections and preservation efforts.
The Bandy Center at preserves local Civil War and textile history among other missions in the form of digitizing important historic images and documents.
Fort Hill, a local school facility, is the site where African-American troops fought. There and at another local site which is being developed into a park, are the only two places where African-American troops fought in Georgia.
The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Dalton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau have both provided substantial support and resources for historic interpretation and preservation within the community. The Emery Center has provided an important place for the interpretation and preservation of African-American and Native-American history. Together with Curtis and Patricia Rivers, and Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Blackwell and a host of others, have maintained The Emery Center.
Prater’s Mill has been a staple in Whitfield County thanks to the tireless efforts of many people including Wayne and Judy Alderman who have also served in a number of roles for Whitfield County over the years.
Rocky Face Ridge Park has partnered with a number of other organizations and people in order to make this dream come true. From Cockburn who served as liaison between the landowner, Dr. Larry Grant, Whitfield County, American Battlefield Trust and its predecessor, Civil War Battlefield Preservation Trust and Save the Dalton Battlefields, Babb who spearheaded the acquisition of the properties here, Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association or SORBA who secured funding to aid in the purchase of the property and development of a first-class mountain bike trail, the Lyndhurst Foundation of Chattanooga the Riverview Foundation of Chattanooga, the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, the American Battlefield Protection Program of the National Park Service, the Piedmont Land Trust, Dalton Utilities Watershed Protection Program, Save the Dalton Battlefields, Whitfield County supplemented by matching special-purpose tax funds, and of course, the American Battlefield Trust without whom this park would not have been made possible.
Today, several additional projects are in the works as Dalton continues to remember, protect, preserve and develop her Civil War sites for present and future generations to come and enjoy, and to pause, and reflect and remember … to remember those who fought here, who bled here, and who died here and why.
Tours of the area are available by local guides. If anyone is interested in touring Dalton, or in getting up close and personal with some of the nation’s best-kept and preserved earthworks, many of which are in pristine condition, please call me at (706) 259-4626or email me at robert.jenkins@robertdjenkins.com to schedule an appointment, or schedule a tour at the Tunnel Hill Museum, The Emery Center, The Huff House or Prater’s Mill.
