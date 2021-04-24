Scholarship offered for Special Forces veteran

Capt. James Ahn was a graduate of the University of California, Riverside, and the Claremont McKenna College Army ROTC program. Unfortunately, Ahn tragically died in 2015 during a parachute training operation while participating with his Special Forces unit in Washington state.
Lt. Col. Robert Kirkland (U.S. Army, retired), a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion said, "In James Ahn's honor, we are sponsoring an annual scholarship of $1,000 to a Special Forces veteran who is a full-time student and working towards the completion of a higher education degree.
Kirkland was Ahn's Army ROTC professor of military science when he was a cadet at the University of California, Riverside.
"For all of us who knew and loved James, he will never be forgotten," Kirkland said. "He was the consummate person and professional who was respected by everyone he came in contact with. He had a big smile and would always grin ear to ear and always found time to smile about something. He made friends with our Asian counterparts -- they latched on to him."
John Wilson, commander of the American Legion Post 112 in Dalton, commented, "I would like to encourage all veterans who meet the criteria to apply for this scholarship. We need our veterans to continue furthering their education."
For those who are interested in applying for the scholarship, go to https://rotcconsulting.com/cpt-james-ahn-me morial-scholarship.
