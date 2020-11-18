School Beautification grants awarded

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is pleased to announce the winners of the sixth annual School Beautification grants for 2020. The committee for Beautification and Community Greening established the grant program in celebration of National Planting Day, which was Sept. 11 and is celebrated through the end of November.
Public and private schools in Dalton and Whitfield County were invited to apply for funding to implement a project related to planting native plants and beautifying the community. Each project aims to improve the visual aspects of the facility or provide an educational opportunity related to plants.
Beautification grants range from $200 to $400.
Two schools were awarded a grant for their National Planting Day project:
• City Park School: Outdoor Learning Center
• Valley Point Elementary School: Kindness Rock Garden
Projects will be completed by Jan. 12, 2021, and each recipient will submit a project summary by Jan. 26 to showcase their work.
Visit Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's website www.keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or follow the group on Facebook to get updates on the progress of these projects.
National Planting Day is celebrated annually by Keep America Beautiful in the fall as an opportunity to encourage volunteers to plant native species, which restores ecological balance to the environment while creating greener, more beautiful communities.
Learn more at www.kab.org.
