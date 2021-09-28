School board candidates discuss race and diversity in education

Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the Dalton Board of Education, believes his experience as a school board member, his career as an educator and his longtime Dalton residency make him supremely qualified to serve on the school board, while challenger Manuel Meza wants to be a link between the school system and the city's significant Hispanic population.
"We need to break the language barrier, and I believe I can plant the seed," Meza said during a candidates forum Monday at the Mack Gaston Community Center hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP.
"I'm a big advocate of education, and I want to create more engagement" with parents and educators, Meza said.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. All city offices are nonpartisan, and school board members are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board members.
A product of Dalton Public Schools, "educators made a difference in me," as "they made me believe I could be someone," said Meza, who graduated from Dalton State College and has been a realtor for two decades. "I believe I can break through" to the city's Hispanic families, which is critical because roughly two-thirds of Dalton Public Schools' students are Hispanic.
"We need to embrace each other," said Meza, who "grew up in a very segregated area of Los Angeles, but was completely embraced" when he moved to Dalton. "I believe I can connect people and encourage them to engage."
Griffin is "student focused and fiscally responsible," he said. Dalton Public Schools must prepare students to "be contributors to a global society that begins right here in Dalton."
Griffin, who began his first term on the school board in January 2018, was a classroom teacher, coach, athletic trainer, assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent of operations during his 35-year career in education, and he spent his final 24 years with Dalton Public Schools before retiring in 2012. Griffin's wife, Laura, is also a retired Dalton Public Schools teacher, and Griffin is an Eagle Scout, an elder at ChristChurch Presbyterian and a past president of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association.
Meza wants Dalton Public Schools to do more to attract and retain teachers, administrators and coaches of color.
There is "a pool, but there needs to be some intentionality," Meza said. Children of color "need representation."
Diversity in hiring is a challenge for most school systems, not just Dalton Public Schools, and "we have recruiters going to" historically black colleges, universities and community colleges, Griffin said. "All of our job postings are on a statewide and regional website, and we strive for diversity."
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major hurdle to instruction, but "our goal is to provide in-person education for every student," Griffin said. That currently includes a mask mandate in schools, which parents can opt their children out of, and "we've seen a decline in our cases and quarantines" since the mask mandate was put in place.
"Having kids isolated" due to quarantine or a positive COVID-19 test, "it messes with your mind, but you also have to worry about the health and protection of others," said Meza, a domestic violence counselor. "It's very hard to please everybody."
Both men believe there's a place for full discussion of American history in classrooms.
"I believe race and prejudice should be discussed in appropriate settings," said Griffin, a former high school history teacher. "We need to listen to each other in public schools."
There is "systematic racism (in America), but I believe we can overcome it, (if) we're willing to talk about it," Meza said. "We have to be willing to talk about what we've done wrong and right in order to move forward."
The deadline to register to vote on Nov. 2 is Monday, Oct. 4. Residents can register at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.
