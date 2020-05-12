School board members ponder names for magnet school

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Beginning with the 2021-22 academic year, Dalton Middle School will shift from being a building for students in grades six-eight to hosting grades eight and nine; part of the campus will also be remodeled to be a magnet school for students in grades 10-12. During a work session for the Dalton Board of Education on Monday, board members engaged in preliminary discussions about three possible names for the magnet school: North Dalton High School, Dalton Academy and Dalton Magnet High School.