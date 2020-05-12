School board members ponder names for magnet school

Dalton Public Schools has moved a step closer to naming the magnet school for grades 10-12 that will open on the campus of the current Dalton Middle School for the 2021-22 academic term.
During a work session for the Dalton Board of Education on Monday, Christina Siebold, a partner and senior strategist with Q Strategies, presented three options to board members based on months of research conducted with students, staff and parents. The possibilities include North Dalton High School, Dalton Academy and Dalton Magnet High School.
The "vast majority" of respondents believe Dalton should be part of the school's name, with "high school" cited as the preferred descriptor, although that was not unanimous, Siebold said. This will be Dalton's first magnet school, so that's also a critical piece for marketing.
A possible issue with the first option is it might be shortened by many to "North Dalton," which may lead to a push to rename Dalton High School "South Dalton," Siebold said. However, this community once had a school named North Dalton, so there is already a positive association with that name, especially for alumni of that institution.
Dalton Academy would likely become known as "The Academy," lacking the "high school" descriptor, while the third option includes "Dalton," "Magnet" and "High School" in its title, she said. Reminding everyone it's a magnet school that offers specific career pathways and a more intimate learning environment is paramount to many stakeholders.
Both Matt Evans, chairman of the school board, and Tulley Johnson, the board's treasurer, are drawn to Dalton Magnet High School, but board member Jody McClurg called it "a mouthful," preferring the first two choices.
Board member Sam Sanders expressed sentiments for Dalton Academy, while Palmer Griffin, the board's vice chairman, cast an early glance toward North Dalton High School.
"I don't like the regional (element) 'North' applies," Evans said. The magnet school will be "for the whole community."
Q Strategies received 3,500 individual data inputs, including more than 60 pages of name recommendations, Siebold said. Beyond surveys, Q Strategies also engaged in numerous face-to-face conversations, which allowed for deeper investigation into the thoughts and emotions of respondents.
All three options Siebold offered Monday were among the top selections for students, staff and parents surveyed, she said. When the system selects a name, Q Strategies can create a logo, implement marketing plans and present branding recommendations, but "there's not a lot we can do from a branding standpoint until" the name is in place.
At this time, "we are a divided board on this subject," Evans said. Board members will continue to discuss the issue and seek feedback from the public, with an intent to vote on a name next month.
