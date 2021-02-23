National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, was celebrated Feb. 1-5 to focus public attention on the contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
School counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, the association's executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide participated in the week’s festivities. Many schools hosted special events and activities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.
