'School Crashers'

Robert "Jerry" Medlin, 84, of Cohutta passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Erlanger Hospital. Funeral services are being planned for Monday, February 7th. Details will be announced by Love Funeral Home, www.lovefuneralhomega.com.
Brenda Powell Payne, cherished mother, nana, and friend, age 73, woke up in the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, February 3, 2022. Brenda was the 12th child born to her parents and the first in her family to graduate from college. She helped start the pilot program for Whitfield County School'…
