'School Crashers'

Contributed photo

The Georgia United Foundation had a ribbon cutting ceremony for Brookwood School, a recipient of the 2021 "School Crashers" grant. As part of the program, the school received a new outdoor classroom. From left are Matt Baker from Baker's Lawn and Landscape; teacher Julie Fischer; Principal Meleia Bridenstine; teacher Maggie Cantrell; and Harrison Stafford, Georgia United's business development officer.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video