School systems praised for COVID-19 response

Both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools delayed the start of the year for students from early August to Monday of this week because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr. Jeffeory White, founder of White’s Pediatrics in Dalton, praised the decisions, as well as the allowances the school systems are making for social distancing.
“It’s a very appropriate response, and I appreciate it,” White said. “It’s good leadership, and I applaud them.”
In recent months, White’s Pediatrics staff have made countless “happy calls” to families “just to see how they’re doing,” White said. With families quarantined together, “we wanted to make sure parents are fine,” and White’s Pediatrics has offered families ideas for activities, as well as connecting them to other resources.
“We try to do it in English and Spanish,” White said. “Safety, safety, safety is number one, (because) this (pandemic) is not a hoax.”
Both school systems allowed families to opt for complete virtual learning for their students. Dalton Public Schools is having students attend school two days a week — the other three days are virtual learning — for at least the first two weeks, and Whitfield County Schools is keeping high school students virtual learning three days a week indefinitely. Both school systems are also emphasizing masks, social distancing and rigorous cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.
While COVID-19 cases in children “so far” have been less severe than in adults, with a significantly lower death rate, children can carry the illness and potentially infect everyone from family members to schoolteachers, White said. Holding in-person classes does put both students and teachers at risk, but “the worse outcomes will be for teachers.”
'The human element'
Amanda Hawkins taught math in Dalton Public Schools for 28 years before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 academic term, so she understands the statistics surrounding COVID-19, but she also doesn't overlook "the human element."
While youth may be less susceptible to serious health problems if they contract COVID-19, "we're a community of family units, and those kids go home to family" members who may be in serious jeopardy if they become infected, so while limiting the number of students in a building is one step, reducing the number of children in classrooms is even more important, Hawkins said. With the monumental leaps in technology over recent years, "so much can be done in a digital setting, (so) you can still move learning forward on a digital platform."
More than anything else, students need to understand that while it's their family's option whether the student attends school in-person or virtually, the responsibility to learn if they pick digital ''is not optional," she said. "Education needs to be a priority, and they need the right attitude."
The American Academy of Pediatrics has encouraged schools to prioritize in-person education due to the damaging impact of school closures on students academically, emotionally and socially, and “we 100% support that,” White said. Children “need to be in school for psychosocial, mental and emotional development, and it’s better to do all of that in person.”
“Having said that, in this time of crisis,” whether to have students in schools needs to be “a community decision,” he said. What’s right for one city, county or state may not be right for another city, county or state based on COVID-19 figures in those areas.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 4,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — more than all but a dozen of Georgia's 159 counties — with 212 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and 53 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 3,823 cases per 100,000 residents was 19th highest in the state.
'Getting the message'
For her Dalton High School students learning from home this year, Annette Buckner — who recently was awarded the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for the state by the National Association for Biology Teachers — will "be making phone calls, and maybe I'll have special hours for Zoom sessions with them," she said. "I want to make sure they're keeping up, but I also want them to know I care."
Susan Jones, who is shifting to half-time teaching this year at Dalton Middle School after technically retiring following the 2019-20 year, understands families who opted for virtual learning, because every situation is different, but as someone who began teaching in 1974, she knows how valuable the in-school experience is, especially for middle school students.
"They love their friends (and classmates)," and while they won't be able to "hug them, touch them, or be in big groups" this year, just being around their peers is "exciting," Jones said. "We all need those relationships."
"For many of our kids, school is their happy place, where they know they have people who love them,'' she said. "Being back in a routine will help them, too."
Marion Pinson, who spent 33 years as an elementary teacher in various grades at Westwood School before retiring in May, doesn't worry about elementary students mastering technology for virtual learning. Executing presentations based on readings is part of Westwood's third-grade curriculum, and "my kids were doing PowerPoints, (which were) awesome," she said. "They pick (technology) up in a hurry."
However, social interactions with classmates and teachers are critical, and not truly replicable with distance education, she said. "Their bodies need to be in the classroom."
For example, when Pinson would read aloud and/or instruct, she could tell from facial expressions and body language which students "were getting the message," then adjust her methods accordingly, because "nobody learns the same," she said. That personalization becomes infinitely more challenging teaching from a distance.
She does think a hybrid model is "OK," because "at least students can interact with their teachers and (classmates) some days,'' then distance learn the others, she said. Zoom and other similar tech "helps a lot, too, (but) total virtual learning would be very tough on" elementary students.
Buckner acknowledged that trying to teach science virtually is "hard, because it's so hands-on and lab-driven."
She was teaching about blood splatter patterns in her forensic science class when students shifted to total virtual learning this spring, and "You just can't do blood splatter on a computer," she said. She's adding botany to her class load this year, which includes reviving the high school's greenhouse, but "How do you do hands-on work in the greenhouse from home?"
Safety
"I definitely would rather teach face to face, but I've never been in a school where they collaborate as much as they do here, and that makes this all 10,000 times easier," Buckner said. "It's different, hard, and kind of depressing, but we're doing what we have to (in order to) keep everyone safe."
Jones "feels comfortable" being in the classroom, in part because "our school takes all the precautions."
Administrators at Dalton Middle School and Dalton Public Schools are "thinking ahead, and I feel good about what they're doing,'' she said. "They are doing a good job, and we're in good hands."
Buckner is encouraging students, parents and the community to "hang in there with us as a system this year, because we are doing the best we can."
"I know we'll have exciting things happening," she said. "It's a scary time — I never thought I'd see a time like this — but please be patient."
Jones can recall the shift in schools following the April 1999 massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School, when two students gunned down a dozen of their classmates and one teacher, but this pandemic has presented an even thornier challenge.
Pre-Columbine, "we never thought anyone would harm you in school, and we just left our doors open," she said. "We did tornado drills, but that was about it."
Since then, active shooter drills and similar protocols have become accepted as normal, she said. Teachers went from carefree to careful.
With COVID-19, however, "it's not something you can see, like an intruder," she said. "It's an invisible danger, which is so completely foreign to us."
Drawbacks of virtual learning
Hawkins is concerned with the added burden on teachers, who now must educate not only during the school day, but also be available well after that final bell rings to assist virtual learners.
In the spring, when the system did digital learning for the final two months of the school year, "I was on call from 8 a.m. until the time I went to bed," she said. "We're asking teachers to take on a lot of extra work."
Classes and activities like band and theater may prove especially challenging this year, with some students in class some days and not other days, while other classes are completely virtual.
Courtenay Cholovich, drama teacher at Dalton Middle School and adviser for the school's Jr. Thespian Troupe, has "two different mindsets" this year, one for her classroom students, and another for those in her theater program, she said. "It's easier to make plans with productions than with my classroom students, because (with the latter group), you don't know who will be there day to day, so that's more of a moving target.''
But, "I have a lot of ideas, and I'm planning for as many contingencies as I can," she said. "That's one nice thing about being a creative (person): you're able to roll with the punches."
In her classes, she's most concerned with "making sure (students) are flexibly, creatively engaged," she said. "I don't want them strapped to a computer or a desk."
In terms of plays, Cholovich and her charges may do some in radio-style, virtually, or even outdoors, she said. "The Greeks did theater outdoors — and in masks."
She's also considering "drive-in performances," video projects and a hybrid of virtual and live theater, she said. "You can now do a whole lot with green screens, I'll tell you that."
Cholovich has a master of fine arts degree in theater performance, and one of her main areas of study was "the liveness of theater," she said. "What is liveness in a digital world? What does it mean to be live in person through a screen halfway around the world?"
At that time, all those questions were "theoretical, and now we're putting theory into practice" due to the pandemic, she said. "We're mixing all those genres."
While students can work musically on their own, the individual part "is just one piece of the puzzle" in a band, said Janna Pye, Dalton High's director of bands. "You need to know how your part fits, how loud to play, the style," etc.
"We'll do everything we can with video, but it will be a challenge for sure," she said. "Zoom band is not adequate."
The marching band, which has 129 members this year, has been practicing outside, and all bands must practice outdoors until further notice, she said. She'll provide virtual assignments for students who are learning from home.
"I'd rather do that than lose them" from band, she said. "It would be a real tragedy if we lost band members due to this."
Typically, the marching band would have most of its program down by mid- or late August, but, as of recently, "we'd only had two full practices with everyone together," she said. "We're just trying to be cautious, but we'll get there."
She's also concerned about revenues, since the main source of funding for the band is concession stand sales at Dalton High School football games, and attendance will be limited to half-capacity (3,750) this season to enforce social distancing, she said. "We really need new uniforms, and we're going to be fundraising."
Typically, the marching band travels with the football team, but this year the band will only attend home games, she said. The marching band usually travels to three competitions annually, "but those might be canceled — I don't know what's going to happen."
She's also disappointed that public health protocols, which limit group sizes and close, personal contact, may rob students of one of the principal highlights of band.
"The majority of kids sign up for band to socialize while making music," she said. "The average band kid wants that group experience; they want the camaraderie of working together to attain success, but that's really hard this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.