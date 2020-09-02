School systems praised for COVID-19 response

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Students in the summer CATapult program enjoy recreation time in the City Park School courtyard last month. Though Dalton Public Schools shifted to complete distance learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic term due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the system did bring students back into school buildings this summer for various programs. The 2020-21 academic year began Monday, with students back in school buildings, but in a modified, hybrid format.