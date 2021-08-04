School systems will recommend but not require masks

Vaccination for COVID-19 and masks will be recommended but won't be required in area school systems when fall classes start.
Whitfield County Schools begins classes Friday. Dalton Public Schools starts Tuesday, and Murray County Schools starts Sept. 7.
"Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in Whitfield County Schools," said Kristina Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. "We encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but are not requiring students, staff or visitors to be vaccinated. At principals’ discretion, additional restrictions may be in place at individual schools, such as visitors being required to wear masks while in buildings."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends those ages 2 and older wear a mask when indoors and around others even if they have been vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all people over 12, and the CDC recommends that those who are eligible be vaccinated.
Gov. Brian Kemp in May said schools may not use his emergency order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to justify requiring students and staff to wear masks. Schools in Clayton and DeKalb counties, as well as other systems in large metro areas, said they will require masks.
"Dalton Public Schools is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations but is encouraging the vaccine for all eligible individuals," said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools. "To that end, we continue to work with the health department to provide opportunities at our schools for our students, their parents and any staff members to get the vaccine."
Holloway said the school system "encourages" masks be worn indoors but will not require them.
"Masks are provided at each school for those who wish to wear them," she said. "We are encouraging social distancing of 3 feet when it is possible."
Mike Tuck, Murray County Schools' director of personnel and in-house legal counsel, said that school system is not currently planning on mandating either masks or vaccinations for students or staff.
"But the situation is fluid and subject to change between now and Sept. 7," he said.
Some parents said they would like for schools to do more.
"My son is 7-years-old," said Jennifer Rogers, a parent of a child in Dalton Public Schools. "He is not old enough to be vaccinated and will feel socially isolated to be the only one in his class wearing a mask. I am so disappointed at the lack of concern for the health of the students, the staff and the community."
Holloway emphasized that while masks will not be mandated, the school system has taken a number of steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
She wrote:
• "We have upgraded ventilation/ionization systems in all schools and buildings that kills pathogens including COVID-19, MRSA and flu."
• "Dalton Public Schools will provide hand sanitizer in all school buildings."
• "All schools will be cleaned each day."
• "All schools will be sprayed throughout the year with Ecovasive. Ecovasive includes an all-natural, non-toxic disinfectant and a 90-day surface protectant that are effective on emerging enveloped and non-enveloped pathogens, such as COVID-19, flu, staph, strep, MRSA, salmonella and others."
• "Dalton Public Schools will encourage hand washing as well as cough and sneeze etiquette."
• "Dalton Public Schools will follow contact tracing and quarantine protocols. Teachers will maintain a seating chart in the event contact tracing is necessary."
• "Acrylic desk shields will also be available for students who would like to use one."
