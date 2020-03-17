Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Though schools in Georgia have shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many children rely on schools for some of their meals, so local school systems are continuing to provide food to students.
Dalton Public Schools is providing meals to students at several locations in the city: Mack Gaston Community Center, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Civitan Park, breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Relentless Worship Center, breakfast, 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Salvation Army, breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 to noon; White Pediatrics, breakfast, 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.; Trinity United Methodist Church, breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Park Creek Elementary, breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Roan Elementary, breakfast, 7:30 to 8 a.m., lunch, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Westwood Elementary, breakfast, 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.; Brookwood Elementary, breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.; and Dalton High School, breakfast, 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Buses are also dropping off meals to several spots in the city. That list, and a schedule of times, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/qkk7n6o.
Because Dalton Public Schools already operates a "really strong summer meal program, we were able to put this together quickly without any panic," said Wimberly Brackett, nutrition director for Dalton Public Schools. "What added a layer of complexity was the bus routes, because we don't do that in summer, and that takes a lot of management."
It's important for families to understand buses will not idle for prolonged periods of time, Brackett said. "It's more like when they pick up and drop off students, not like a food truck."
Dalton Public Schools administrators are considering jumping on those buses at some point to meet with families and "check in," she said. Furthermore, buses could also be used to pick up malfunctioning learning devices, then return them, so students don't have to go into a school during a time when Americans are being urged to remain in their homes as much as possible.
Brackett was surprised to see meal numbers quadruple from day one on Monday to day two on Tuesday.
"I was not expecting that in the pouring rain," she said. "In the summer, our numbers always drop when it's raining."
While the system can't provide exactly the same meals it would if students were in school, "they are all balanced meals," she said. Lunch items the first couple of days included ham-and-cheese sandwiches, chips, fruit, carrot sticks, celery sticks and milk, while breakfasts have been comprised of items like cereal, yogurt, fruit, cheese sticks, milk and juice.
Brackett expects variety to increase when the system receives a delivery of 860 cases of food on Wednesday.
Anyone under 18 is eligible for a free meal from any bus or location, Brackett said. "They don't have to be zoned from that area or go to that school."
Dalton Public Schools may adjust locations for meals or times as Brackett and others in her department gain a better sense of demand, so families should check the Dalton Public Schools website regularly, she said. She also hopes to post menus at some point.
"We're not opposed to opening new sites if we need to," she said. While the summer program provides some guidance, "this is a different beast."
And while the intention is not to operate the meal program during spring break (March 30-April 3), "that could also change," she said. "It's crucial to keep our children fed."
The system is committed to making sure students don't go hungry, she said. In fact, when a few buses ran out of food along their routes on Tuesday, workers "went out in their cars" to deliver more food.
Whitfield County Schools
Whitfield County Schools began providing meals to children on Tuesday.
"A lot of families depend on (these meals) and need (them)," said Tiffany Smith, a clerk in the Whitfield County Schools Nutrition department. "We'll do what we can to provide."
The meals are similar to what students would receive if they were in school, Smith said. Breakfasts include cereal, muffins, fruit, milk, and juice, while lunches will vary between cold and hot items.
"We'll have hot entrees some days, some cold, and some a mix," she said. Meals will also include a significant amount of "shelf-stable" items.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beaverdale Elementary, Cedar Ridge Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Dug Gap Elementary, Northwest Whitfield High School, North Whitfield Middle School, Valley Point Elementary and Westside Middle School, according to Whitfield County Schools. When a student picks up a lunch, he or she may also take home a breakfast meal for the following day.
Buses are also delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to more than 50 locations in the county, according to Whitfield County Schools. Those locations can be found on the system's website, wcsga.net.
Like Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools is using the system's summer meals program as a template for this operation, Smith said. "We're trying to keep it similar to summer so people know where to go."
However, locations and hours may change based on participation and other factors, but alterations will be noted on the system's website, she said. "Check the website for updates."
Anyone 18 and under can receive a meal, she emphasized. "It doesn't have to be your bus or school, but a lot of people don't realize that."
"If you see a bus in the community, it'll have food on it," she added. "There's no school, now, so those buses" are only carrying food, and "you can get a meal from any of them."
Murray County Schools
Murray County Schools also is providing free meals to those 18 and younger. The system started its meal program on Tuesday.
When students pick up lunches, they also receive shelf-stable breakfast meals for the next day, according to Murray County Schools. Meals are provided to students at the drop-off areas of the following locations beginning at 11:30 a.m.: Bagley Middle School, Murray County High School, Northwest Elementary School, Eton Elementary School and Spring Place Mobile Home Park.
A critical service
"These are troubling times for our kids — they can feel the anxiety of their parents — and my goal is for (food) to be one thing they don't have to worry about," Brackett said. "The response (from families) already has been overwhelming."
While many staff members in school systems around the country are dealing with unexpected time away from work, that's not the case for those in nutrition departments, Smith said. "We have not skipped a beat, and this is a big undertaking, but it's nothing we can't do."
