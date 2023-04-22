The National Lieutenant Governors Association has opened the application period for the annual lieutenant governors’ STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Education Scholarship Program, sponsored by ACT, to award up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. Applications will be accepted until May 1, with award recipients announced and funded in the summer.
“As a child with parents who served as public school educators, I understand and value the importance of STEM education in our pre-k–12th grade schools,” said Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. “The trade skills students will learn early on will help them see the benefits of having an expertise in a STEM-related field. This scholarship program supports STEM-related activities that will further Georgia’s workforce in the future.”
The association will award 12 scholarships to 12 schools in 12 different states and territories, worth $10,000 total. The scholarship program is administered by the association, the nonpartisan, nonprofit association for the nation’s seconds-in-command, and sponsored by ACT, the education and career readiness nonprofit.
“ACT is proud to once again sponsor this program and help ensure that every student can access a high-quality STEM education,” ACT Chief Executive Officer Janet Godwin said. “Our country and our communities need young people who are globally competitive in STEM careers, yet many students face systemic barriers to accessing rigorous education opportunities. It is essential that all students have the support and resources to fulfill their potential.”
All public, private and tribal schools in the 50 states and five U.S. territories are invited to apply at nlga.awardsplatform.com. Funding will be awarded to schools to support STEM-related activities, programming, curriculum, equipment and other expenses.
“The need for increased educational opportunities in STEM is nonpartisan and an area of consensus for the nation’s lieutenant governors,” said National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Executive Director Julia Brossart. “NLGA has adopted STEM education as a pillar of work for the association on behalf of members, who know the importance of educating students in STEM to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Applications will be reviewed in the spring/summer with award winners announced at the association's annual meeting in August. Additional information on the STEM scholarship program, including instructions for applying, can be found at https://nlga.us/strategies/nlga-state-strategies-in-stem/.
