"I want to see kids like me go out and be successful," said Temple Grandin, the scientist, animal behaviorist and staunch advocate for people with autism who visited Dalton last week.
"At 3, I was completely nonverbal," but with the help of early interventions, Grandin became a faculty member with Animal Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and an inductee into the National Women's Hall of Fame, she said. For people with autism, like herself, "early intervention is very important," and with proper help, those people can use their gifts, including excellence in areas like math, art and science.
Grandin was the keynote speaker at Friday's North Georgia Autism Conference, hosted by the Anna Shaw Children's Institute at the Dalton Convention Center, as well as Thursday's Life and Livestock event at the Dalton Convention Center for local 4-H and FFA groups and other agricultural students.
"Start working early, (rather than) waiting," because children with autism "need to be engaged," said Grandin, whose life was dramatized in the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO film "Temple Grandin." It's also important to have the correct tutors, as "some people have an innate ability to work with these kids, and some don't."
Children diagnosed with autism are roughly 45% of the Anna Shaw Children's Institute's clients, and "we designed the center for people with autism," said Terri Woodruff, executive director of the institute. "We want (staff who are) passionate about it" and eminently qualified.
It's imperative children with autism learn "turn taking," as well as basic skills like "brushing teeth and hair," Grandin said. "Early learning is so critical."
Grandin is "such a great person, so accomplished, and an amazing advocate for" people with autism, said Woodruff. She embodies the notion that autism is "not a disability, but a different ability, (as) she has so many abilities, and we want to show everyone autism is not a limiting disorder."
Grandin said some parents can actually be "overprotective" of children with autism, as "they get so locked into the (autism) and don't realize their kid is capable of anything."
"Stretch them, but don't throw them in the deep end of the pool," she advises. "Push each kid just enough without forcing them into sensory overload."
Grandin's mother, for example, noticed her artistic ability and nurtured it while also providing her limited choices, she said.
"Giving kids a feeling of control" with choice, but not providing too many options, is key.
"It's much easier to make a choice with two options than a long list,' Woodruff said. "You don't need to make it complicated."
When people with autism feel in control, "the most-feared thing can become the most-(appreciated) thing," Grandin said. She's seen children with autism who revile vacuum cleaners, sirens or light displays overcome those fears by taking control of the machines, as "the kid controls the 'dreaded noise.'"
At times, people with autism simply suffer "sensory overload and need a break to calm down," said Grandin, who was named in the Time 100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world in the "Heroes" category in 2010. "They need to get away from the commotion and crowds."
The Anna Shaw Children's Institute was designed with the help of tips Grandin outlined in her books, Woodruff said. For example, the institute emphasizes "muted colors and lots of natural light."
"Natural light is the best," Grandin affirmed.
As Grandin's mother did for her, parents of children with autism ought to "develop their area of strength," Grandin said. "Think, what kind of jobs can they do," not what can't they do.
"Many states are doing a good job of early interventions, but falling off in the transition to work," she said. They "need to find good jobs through 'the backdoor' — through (connections) in a community" — rather than relying on traditional job interviews, which can be problematic for individuals with autism.
"An interview setting is not the way to go," she said. As Grandin established herself, "I showed my portfolio, and I sold the work, (rather than) myself."
And people with autism need to be exposed to a wide array of possibilities, she said.
"How can someone know they want to be a musician without ever playing an instrument?"
Janet Robbins, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Northwest Whitfield High School, brought 25 current and former students, parents and even her student-teacher to Thursday's event.
"My former students have sent me pictures from when they" saw and heard Grandin through the years, and "I was so jealous," Robbins said with a chuckle. "I've been waiting 22 years for this."
"She revolutionized the agriculture industry, and we'd be fools not to" see her on a visit to Dalton, added Robbins. "I have all her books in my classroom, and we watch" the HBO movie on Grandin's life in class each year, "always a big hit" with students.
Kara Cook's family operates a cow-and-calf operation in Cohutta, and her daughters show animals for Gordon County 4-H, so it was an easy call for her to attend Thursday with two of her daughters, Ally Jo and Charlotte.
"It's a good thing to have her here," Cook said. "We brought some books, and she signed them for us."
They'd also watched the film on Grandin's life, and "we thought she was such a cool person," said Ally Jo, a seventh-grader at North Whitfield Middle School. "The way she changed the cattle industry is amazing to me."
Grandin, a proponent of ethical and humane treatment of animals, discussed "basic cattle handling," among other topics, Thursday.
"You need to do a good job handling animals, and the public is getting more and more concerned about animal welfare," Grandin said. Animals handled properly "gain weight better and breed better," because they're in "low-stress" environments.
Rachel Easterwood; her son, Tucker, 11; and daughter Rosie, 6, are "all big fans" of Grandin, and "we're so excited to be here," she said Thursday. "We all watched the movie together and found (Grandin) to be super interesting and inspirational."
Rosie enjoys working with animals like Grandin does, and she's indulged that passion at Brookwood School, she said. Recently, her class raised butterflies, then released them into the wild, but "one kissed me on the nose before flying away."
Rosie brought a picture of Grandin, while Tucker brought a book, both of which Grandin signed.
"I like to get pictures of inspirational women," and the picture of Grandin arrived the day before the family attended Thursday's event, Rachel Easterwood said. "It was perfect timing."
