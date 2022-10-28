When Trammell Scott ran AA Vending, he had a holiday tradition.
“At the Christmas party, he would give a bonus to everyone who had an anniversary with the company in multiples of five, five years, 10 years, a bonus,” said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell, whose father worked for Scott for almost 20 years.
“They’d get $100 for every year they’d been with the company, $500, $1,000,” he said. “I’ve seen him give someone $2,500. That’s a lot of money now. and it really was a lot of money back then. He really created a company culture in which everyone felt valued and respected.”
Edward Trammell Scott, 91, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21.
According to an obituary, Scott graduated from Dalton High School, attended West Georgia College and served from 1950 to 1955 in the United States Navy. In 1961, he and his brother established AA Vending.
Scott served on the Dalton City Council in the 1970s.
According to his obituary, over the years he served on the boards of the Salvation Army and Wachovia Bank and served as chairman of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Dalton Rotary Club, in which he was active until his death.
He was a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church and an associate member of his wife Annelle’s church Dalton First Presbyterian Church.
He attended both churches each Sunday and was active in both churches until his death.
“Trammell held a lot of leadership positions in this community,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. “But what he did behind the scenes, with no public credit, was at least as important. He was one of the most respected members of this community, and this is a big loss for the city of Dalton.”
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 7, at Dalton First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the atrium followed by the service at 3 in the sanctuary.
