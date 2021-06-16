Scott to continue as Dalton Public Schools superintendent

Tim Scott will continue to be Dalton Public Schools' superintendent for another three years, after he accepted a new contract offered Monday by the Dalton Board of Education.
The school board completed his evaluation last month and is "overall very pleased" with Scott's performance, according to Matt Evans, the board's chairman. "We're excited to see even more progress" on the goals and objectives in the school system's strategic plan during the next few years.
Scott performed exceptionally during the past year, as he had to shepherd the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic, and "we feel (the board and superintendent) work together (well) as a team," Evans said. "We thank" Scott for the three years he's already served as superintendent and his commitment to Dalton Public Schools.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to another three years," which is the maximum length of a contract permitted by law for a superintendent in the state, Scott said. "The reason we've had the success we've had is because of the team," which includes Scott's executive cabinet, school administrators and the school system's employees and others who contribute to it.
"The things we've accomplished are because of them and their work," Scott said. "I'm just a small part of it."
The board was unanimous, 5-0, in giving Scott a satisfactory review and offering him a new contract. Scott's contract, which begins July 1 and runs until June 30, 2024, includes compensation of $170,000 a year, and he'll receive a percentage increase equal to raises for other administrators in the school system if and when that occurs. The board will evaluate and assess in writing Scott's performance at least once a year.
Tulley Johnson, treasurer of the school board, said he's "glad" Scott will serve another term, while the board's vice chairman, Palmer Griffin, has "appreciated (Scott's) dedication" to Dalton Public Schools, and "I look forward to that continuing."
Summer learning
Dalton Public Schools is offering several summer enrichment programs for students of all ages, including 270 in high school summer school, 60 in Kid City, 100 in Cat Skills, 120 in Cat Camp and 60 in the CATapult Academy, Laura Orr, chief academic officer, told the school board members. "We want to close instructional gaps and touch a lot of kids this summer."
Cat Camp, targeted math intervention for rising third-, fourth- and fifth-graders and targeted literacy intervention for rising second- and fourth-graders, is new this year, according to Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. The camp will also assist teachers in refining their skills, as "we'll do professional development each afternoon to improve" for the next day.
Also new this summer is Cat Skills, for rising kindergarteners through fifth-graders, which opened June 8 and runs for six weeks, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily, at the annex on the City Park School campus. Students attend various days of the week depending on grade level.
Returning this summer is the CATapult Academy, available to rising second- through fifth-graders who qualify for English Learner services, as well as rising sixth- through eighth-graders who qualify for migrant student services, according Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. CATapult is July 12-16 at City Park School.
Last summer was the first for students to attend a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday for Kid City's summer offering, and math and literacy are priorities of the Kid City curriculum, according to Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director. There's also time for electives, from sports to arts, and plenty of outdoor recreation.
Facilities
School board members approved 4-0 a $351,000 contract with Shaw Industries to replace the synthetic turf field at Dalton High School. Board member Jody McClurg, who worked for Shaw Industries for several years, recused herself from the vote.
The current field was put in during the 2012-13 school year, and it's become worn, according to Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer. The replacement field, which will include markings for football, lacrosse and soccer, will possess cooling capability to mitigate summer heat and offer better playability.
Construction of a state-of-the-art soccer field on the campus of Dalton Middle School — which will become the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy starting with the 2021-22 academic year — is underway, with an expected completion date of mid-December, Griffin said. At the field, which will also host football and lacrosse, a perimeter fence has been installed, and "dirt is being moved, which is good."
Nutrition department
Dalton Public Schools' nutrition department was recognized with the League of Hunger Heroes award from No Kid Hungry Georgia.
"What they did to feed kids during the" months school buildings were closed due to the pandemic last spring, and then again throughout this pandemic year, was extraordinary, Evans said. The department has done a "great job of trying to reduce — and eliminate — food insecurity in our student population, and we appreciate (them) all, everything (they) do."
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. Nearly a quarter of Georgia's children live in "food insecure" homes, meaning those households don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.
