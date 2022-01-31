Scouting For Food door-hangers to be distributed Saturday

The annual Scouting For Food program, a joint service project of the local Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis Club of Dalton, begins Saturday as scouts distribute instructive door-hangers to subdivisions throughout the Dalton/Whitfield County area, and a portion of the Chatsworth/Murray County area. The distribution of the instructions to local residents is the first step towards the collection of canned foods to replenish The Salvation Army Food Center and other area food banks on the following Saturday, Feb. 12.
“This annual food drive is very important to our food center each year and is a valuable source of our food that is provided to persons in need,” said Capt. Arnaldo Pena of The Salvation Army. “Our requests for food assistance do not diminish and is an ongoing service, month after month for persons in need. The pandemic has created new outreach efforts for us, as we are able to deliver food to those in need while they quarantine at home. We are so grateful for this community effort that helps us to help so many others, and we are grateful to volunteers from Rock Bridge Community Church that help with the home deliveries.”
What we need most is participation from all homeowners by donating just a few canned goods in a sack or box. All donations add up, but just imagine if there are just three to four cans of food collected from every household in a subdivision. Mark Saturday on your calendar, and understand that if you received a door-hanger, then scouts will return on Feb. 12 to pick up food donations. It would also be a helpful prompt if an active homeowners association is in existence, then a text or email prompt to homeowners on the night before food collections on Feb. 12 would be so helpful. If you happen not to receive a door-hanger, we still encourage your participation and ask that you simply drop off canned goods at The Salvation Army Food Center on North Thornton Avenue.
The door-hangers will be hung either on doorknobs or mailbox flags on Saturday, and the written instructions will explain that scouts will return on Saturday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to collect food donations, placed visibly in a bag or box on the front porch or near the mailbox. The donated canned goods are then taken to The Salvation Army Food Center or other church-related food banks. The Kiwanis Club of Dalton provides a valuable helping hand to The Salvation Army in Dalton by sorting, boxing and labeling donated foods, then putting it on the shelves for easy access at the food center.
“For the sake of efficiency and the safety of the scouts helping on this project, collection efforts concentrate on developed subdivisions,” said Barnett Chitwood, local coordinator for Scouting For Food. “All households are encouraged to participate in the food drive, even if they have to drop off their food in a paper sack directly at The Salvation Army Food Center some time after collection day on Feb. 12. Our scouts like this program because they know they are helping someone, and most of the local units make this community service project an annual commitment."
Also, some younger scouts may be seen at some grocery store locations, where they will accept canned goods from shoppers as they leave the grocery. Store patrons can purchase extra canned goods and make their donations as they leave the store, which is a very efficient way to contribute to the program.
The Salvation Army requests that perishable items, frozen items or anything in glass containers not be donated. Residents are also asked to review expiration dates on items and donate only those items that have remaining shelf life. This important community project helps local residents truly in need of assistance.
