Scouting for Food pickup is Saturday

On Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., scouts will revisit area subdivisions in Dalton and Whitfield County to collect food donations for The Salvation Army Food Center and other church-related food banks as part of the Scouting for Food campaign. Last weekend, scouts distributed instructive door-hangers in these same subdivisions encouraging residents to participate by bagging canned goods as a food donation. From left, Jeb Bethel, Hudson King and Zack Whisnant, Boy Scouts from Troop 2 at ChristChurch Presbyterian of Dalton, highlight a door-hanger and demonstrate how local residents can fill any bag with canned food for pickup. Place the bag in a visible location either near your mailbox or on the front porch by 10 a.m. on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate in this worthwhile community service. Scouting also recommends that everyone stay safe in public spaces by wearing masks for yourself, as well as others.