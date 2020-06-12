Sculptor Kinney created Johnston statue and many other notable works

When the Dalton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy set out to place a statue of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston in downtown Dalton, they chose a young artist just beginning her career. But Belle Kinney would quickly become one of the most acclaimed American sculptors of the early 20th century.
"She made several pieces here in Nashville," said Jim Hoobler, senior curator for art and architecture at the Tennessee State Museum. "There is a World War I victory statue at our state War Memorial Building. In the Capitol she made busts of Admiral Albert Gleaves, and David Farragut. She made one of Matthew Fontaine Maury, now retired to storage at the State Museum. On the grounds of the War Memorial Building and the Mississippi State Capitol are castings of her Confederate Women’s monument. At Centennial Park here, she and her husband, Leopold Scholz, made copies of all of the pedimental sculptures for the Nashville copy of the Parthenon."
Born Belle Marshall Kinney in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1890, Kinney won a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago when she was 15.
In 1907, about five years before she did the Johnston statue, Kinney received her first commission: a statue of Jere Baxter, organizer of the Tennessee Central Railway. At a time when few women even worked outside of the home, Kinney quickly became one of the most in-demand sculptors of the era, doing major works across the nation, though largely in the South.
She married Austrian sculptor Leopold F. Scholz in 1921, and they primarily worked together after that. They created both of Tennessee's statues in the National Statuary Collection in Washington, D.C., President Andrew Jackson and John Sevier, one of the founding fathers of Tennessee. The collection, housed in the U.S. Capitol, consists of statues donated by each state of notable people in their histories.
The Johnston statue, which Hoobler describe as "a very good piece of sculpture," was cast in bronze at the Tiffany Studio in New York, which produced some of the most high-end sculptures of the era. Kinney spoke at the statue's dedication in Dalton in 1912.
A year after the Johnston statue, Kinney did a bust of Union Col. Richard Owen that still stands in the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was commissioned by Confederate veterans to recognize Owen for his humane treatment of prisoners of war during the Civil War at a prison camp in Indiana.
The firm that restored the Johnston statue in 2012 told the Daily Citizen-News that it was rare that a bronze statue was produced in the South at that time (1912) because the region was mired in a severe recession and bronze statues are expensive to make. Most Confederate memorials of the period were made of stone.
To see a short documentary on Belle Kinney Scholz produced by Nashville Public Television, go to https://youtu.be/tVz7oTA_EqQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.