The Creative Arts Guild is taking cleaning to an entirely different level.
With Festival, the Guild’s signature community event, a month away, several pieces in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden are being conserved so they will look their best for visitors.
“When we celebrated the tenth anniversary of the sculpture garden in 2020, we set goals in acquisition, conservation, infrastructure and illumination,” said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild. “We have grown the collection to 58 pieces and added a sidewalk to improve accessibility. We are now focusing on the conservation of a few sculptures that needed a little extra ‘TLC (tender loving care).’”
Outdoor sculpture requires maintenance to preserve its appearance and stability. Years spent outside result in surface abrasion from dirt, dust, mildew and acidic bird droppings. On wood, stone, bronze and aluminum sculptures, most of these issues can be managed by regular washings. Over time, however, rain, fog and humidity can penetrate sealants and paint on steel sculpture, which results in rust pockets that can destabilize metal.
"Simoon" (1992) by Ken Macklin, "Duende" (2003) by William Wareham, "Maquette for Ode IV" (1980-82) by James Rosati and "Spreader" (1995) by Guy Dill are being treated to remove the impact of decades of exposure to the elements.
“Some sculptures are intended to take on a rusted patina, such as those made of Cor-Ten steel,” said Robert Webb, founder and curator of the sculpture garden. “Other types of steel have to be sealed to prevent rust from compromising the material. The works being treated in the garden are between 20 and 40 years old, but they’re sound and stable. This conservation measure will keep them in good shape for years to come.”
The works are being vapor blasted, a process that uses a mixture of pressurized water and micro-abrasive, biodegradable particles to deep clean objects down to their original surface. The work is then resealed or repainted as close as possible to the artist’s original vision.
“Vapor blasting was ideal for us because there were no issues with cleanup as with sand blasting and the process was effective and environmentally sensitive,” said Brown. “We have touch-up paint for 'Duende' to match the original color, and 'Spreader' is a standard matte black. We are committed to being good stewards of the work in our care and protecting it for future generations to enjoy.”
Brown indicated that work on the sculpture conservation would be completed prior to Festival, which will be Sept. 16-18. Self-guided tours of the sculpture garden are available during Festival weekend.
“Festival is a great time to tour the sculpture garden,” said Webb. “In addition to the preservation of these four important works, in the past year we have also added works by Phoebe Adams, Bill Barrett, Tony Rosenthal and John Ivor Smith, and we continue to work on improvements to the grounds.”
Webb noted that the Bill Barrett sculpture "Willem D" is a significant piece by a major American sculptor, considered by many to be a leading member of the second generation of Abstract Expressionists.
“Barrett’s piece, which references Willem de Kooning, had been in a private collection in a tiny Chicago suburb for 35 years,” said Webb. “We are incredibly fortunate to have the sculpture at the garden. It’s a museum-caliber work.”
The Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden is the only sculpture garden in the state of Georgia to feature a permanent collection. Webb’s goal is to expand the collection of modern and contemporary sculpture to 60 pieces by 2023 with the Creative Arts Guild’s sixtieth anniversary.
“The Guild has been an essential part of the Northwest Georgia community for almost six decades,” said Webb. “To have a work in the garden for each of those years would be a special milestone.”
Brown noted that the next phase of work in the garden will include upgraded signage, benches, garbage cans and additional landscaping. Community members who would like to support the garden can honor or memorialize a loved one by donating toward a bench, a tree or shrubs or by “adopting” a sculpture.
“Our local community has been incredibly supportive of the Guild for the past six decades, and we welcome gifts that help us to preserve, protect and grow our unique sculpture garden, which provides free access to the arts to all people every day of the year.”
