Multiple agencies continued to search Monday in Murray County for two hunters missing since Saturday.
"They searched until about 10 p.m. Sunday and then they called off the search because the area is very rugged," said Mark McKinnon, communications manager for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division. "They resumed the search this morning. I know the Georgia State Patrol and DNR have both been flying helicopters as part of the search."
McKinnon said officials believe the men went into the woods on or near Grassy Mountain.
"They were coon hunting, and we believe they had some dogs with them," McKinnon said.
In addition to DNR and the State Patrol, the Murray County Fire Department, Murray County Search and Rescue and Murray County Sheriff's Office are taking part in the search.
