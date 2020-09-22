Search is on for new public defender for Whitfield and Murray counties

The Georgia Public Defender Council, which appoints the state's public defenders, is looking for a new public defender for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. Natalie Glaser, who had headed the Conasauga Public Defender's Office since January 2017, has taken a job with the council.
That's according to Sam Sanders, the chairman of a committee of local lawyers appointed by state officials to select finalists for the post to submit to the council.
The Public Defender's Office represents indigent people charged with crimes.
"The Georgia Public Defender Council is advertising the job," Sanders said. "They will get the résumés and send all of them to me and to the other committee member, who is Marcus Morris. We will then decide who to bring in for interviews. We will then name the finalists. We can name as few as one and as many as five. Then the Georgia Public Defender Council, the director I believe, will name the public defender. Our job is to pick the finalists. Their job is to make the hire. The last time, we named five finalists and let them pick."
The job advertisement can be found at the council's website: www.gapubdef.org/index.php/employment/available-positions.
The salary is $107,636. An applicant must be at least 25 years old and a member of the State Bar of Georgia licensed to practice law in Superior Court for at least three years.
The Conasauga Public Defender's Office has a staff of 16 and a budget of a little more than $700,000.
Micah Gates is currently the interim public defender, and he said he has applied to be the next public defender.
"I'm excited to apply to be the permanent public defender so that I can ensure the good people of Whitfield and Murray counties receive a zealous defense regardless of their financial resources," he said.
Gates graduated magna cum laude from Furman University with a bachelor of science degree in physics and cum laude from Duke University Law School.
"I was first admitted to practice law near the end of 2009," he said. "I started at the Federal Public Defender's Office in Memphis,Tennessee, then worked at a private law firm in Memphis, and then I came to work with the Public Defender's Office here in March 2016 so that my child could live near his grandparents."
