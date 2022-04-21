The Injury Prevention Research Center at Emory University (IPRCE) in Atlanta received a grant from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to conduct the 2022 statewide seatbelt survey.
IPRCE will send observers into 20 Georgia counties, including Whitfield and Gordon, to observe seat belt, child restraint and motorcycle helmet use as well as driver cellphone use. Results of this survey will be used to assess progress on Georgia’s work to reduce death and injury in motor-vehicle crashes by increased rates of restraint use.
