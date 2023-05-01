Carter Longley on a Victorian sofa at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Seats are still available for the popular Tea with Mom, sponsored by the Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. Set for Saturday, May 13, with seatings at noon and at 2 p.m., the event includes food, photographs, hats, hair and makeup as well as lessons in etiquette. Tickets are $20 for mom and a guest with additional guests $5 each. Reservations can be made at Pat's Antiques on Market Street in downtown Chatsworth and at the clerk's office in the Murray County Courthouse. For more information, contact Peg Adams at (678) 488-6847 or Donna Flood at (706) 695-2932.