Grab your grass skirt, Hawaiian shirt and ukulele and head to Chatsworth City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, as the Murray Arts Council (MAC) hosts the second annual Chatsworth Ukulele Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free. The event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
The festival concludes with a concert by Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps at 7 p.m. The concert is the final performance of MAC’s Summer Concert Series, which is sponsored by Mohawk Industries.
Jones, of Huntsville, Alabama, calls himself a professional “FUNsician.” Jones will lead a workshop and sing-along at the festival, and opens MAC’s final concert of the summer. He is a popular guest artist at many ukulele festivals where he teaches workshops and performs. In May 2022, he helped present the Alabama Ukulele Festival.
“You will enjoy performances by ukulele artists and groups,” said Lori McDaniel, MAC president. “We have an opportunity for everyone present to perform with our uke open mic opportunities. If you are not a ‘spotlight’ person, you can just sit back and strum your ukulele during our sing-alongs and workshops but make sure you bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable.”
Attendees will also enjoy performances by The Lisa Webb/Bob Tigert Ukulele Duo from Nashville, Tennessee; The Ukuloonies from Fort Motte, South Carolina; The West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble; and Chatsworth’s own Jim Pankey.
“This festival began as an offshoot of a ukulele class that I taught in November 2018,” said Pankey. “The class members were so enthusiastic that they formed the Chatsworth Ukulele Club. Then of course, COVID hit and delayed our second festival for two years. We were thrilled by the attendance from ukulele enthusiasts from seven states at our first event. Ukuleles are fun, and so is our festival!”
There are workshops at the festival; one being a ukulele restringing workshop — a very useful skill for a ukulele player. MAC will provide song books for the sing-alongs. The generous sponsors have provided a variety of raffle items and door prizes.
For more information, visit Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.