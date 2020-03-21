Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
A second confirmed case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported by Dalton's Hamilton Medical Center, according to a statement from the hospital.
This is the second reported case in Whitfield County.
The case is not related to the first case that Hamilton Medical Center reported on Tuesday evening and "there is no evidence of shared exposure between the two cases," according to the hospital.
"Like the first patient, this second patient is recovering at home and following quarantine guidelines," according to the hospital.
The hospital, citing the federal the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), did not release any other information about the second case.
"While it is understandable that the public is concerned and would want more information regarding specifics about patients who are diagnosed, we must follow HIPAA and privacy guidelines," according to the hospital. "Please know, it is expected that there will be more confirmed cases in our area for the near and foreseeable future if what is happening in neighboring communities happens here. For that reason, we may not always post notices about new confirmed cases. We are doing so now to prepare the public that this is what is to expect. It is imperative that everyone follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions such as good hand hygiene. Stay home. If you feel that you may be experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) such as fever, cough and respiratory symptoms, contact your primary care physician and let them know ahead of time that you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms so they can properly prepare to care for you."
As of Saturday at noon, the state Department of Health reported 507 COVID-19 cases in Georgia. COVID-19 has been attributed to 14 deaths in Georgia.
