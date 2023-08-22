Qualifying for local city elections continued Tuesday.
In Dalton, incumbent Tyree Goodlett qualified for reelection to the Ward 4 seat on the City Council. Tyler Jentzen Mitchell qualified for a special election to fill the unexpired term of Annalee Sams on the Ward 2 seat on the council. Sams stepped down earlier this year to run for mayor. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.
Incumbent Tulley Johnson qualified to seek reelection to the Board of Education.
On Monday:
• In Dalton, incumbent Dennis Mock qualified for the Ward 1 seat on the City Council. Sams qualified to run for mayor. Incumbent Mayor David Pennington is not running for reelection. Nicky Lama qualified for the special election for the Ward 2 seat. For the school board, incumbents Jody McClurg and Sam Sanders qualified to seek reelection. Former board member Pablo Perez and long-time Dalton Public Schools educator and administrator Laura Orr qualified for the seat currently held by Johnson.
• In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Dennis Hammontree (Post 1) and Jim Griffin (Post 2) qualified to seek reelection to the City Council.
• In Varnell, incumbents Sandy Pangle (Seat 3) and Sarah Harrison (Seat 4) qualified to seek reelection. Howard Cash qualified for Seat 5, currently held by Richard Lowe.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Cohutta at Town Hall. The seats currently held by Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez are up for election.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Tunnel Hill at City Hall and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Varnell at City Hall.
Qualifying in Dalton continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
Advance voting for all city elections in Whitfield County will take place weekdays from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 3, in the elections office at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance voting will also take place in the elections office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Those who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in city elections can register through Oct. 10.
