Second day of qualifying sees another candidate for county commission

Several more individuals on Tuesday leaped into the political fray during day two of qualifying for the May 19 primaries and other elections.
Qualifying continues through Friday.
Republican Dan Lewallen of Rocky Face qualified for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat. A retired member of law enforcement, he's now a cattle farmer and small business owner. Republican Greg Jones, the incumbent from District 4, qualified on Monday. Jones, a lifelong Whitfield County resident, was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in a 2007 special election.
Republican Robby Staten qualified on Monday for the District 2 post currently held by Harold Brooker.
Incumbent Lynn Laughter and fellow Republican Jevin Jensen qualified on Monday for the post of chairman of the Board of Commissioners. Laughter was first elected to the board in 2012, and she was elected chairman in 2016, while Jensen is owner of Jevin’s Ace Hardware in Varnell.
Incumbents Gayle Gazaway and Tom Phillips both qualified for magistrate judge in Whitfield County, a nonpartisan position, on Tuesday. They join incumbents Rod Weaver and Chris Griffin, the chief magistrate, who qualified on Monday. In Murray County, two incumbents, Chris Fowler and Eric Hooker, qualified on Monday for magistrate positions.
Incumbent Republican Kasey Carpenter of Dalton qualified on Tuesday for state representative from District 4, which includes part of Whitfield County. Carpenter, a restaurant owner, has had the seat since being elected in 2017.
A fifth Republican, Ben Bullock, qualified on Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representatives seat from the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. The incumbent, Republican Tom Graves of Ranger, announced last year he would not seek another term.
Bullock, an Air Force veteran and small businessman, joins Republicans Kevin Cooke, a state representative from Carrollton who is the associate athletic director at Shorter University and who has been a member of the legislature since 2011; John Cowan, a neurosurgeon at Rome’s Harbin Clinic; Dalton’s Clayton Fuller, an attorney; and Rome’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, co-owner of Taylor Commercial Inc., in the race.
Democrat Kayla Hollifield qualified on Tuesday for state representative from District 11, which includes parts of Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties, to challenge incumbent Republican Rick Jasperse. Hollifield is a technology specialist, while Jasperse, who resides in Jasper, has been in the House of Representatives since 2010 and was formerly a county agricultural agent.
Other qualifying from Monday
Republicans Babs Bailey, who had worked in the Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court’s criminal division, and April Plott, an 18-year veteran of the clerk’s office in Catoosa County, qualified for Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court.
Incumbent Greg Bates, a Republican, qualified for Whitfield County coroner; incumbent Republican Danny Sane qualified for tax commissioner; and incumbent Republican Ron Johnson qualified for the District 1 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education.
Democrat Scott Chitwood, who has been Whitfield County’s sheriff for more than a quarter century, qualified to run for another term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.
Incumbent Republican Chuck Payne of Dalton qualified again for District 54 state senator, as did Dan McEntire of Dalton, a Republican small businessman. Payne has served in the state Senate from the 54th district, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, since 2017, and he served in the United States Army before embarking upon a three-decade career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. McEntire, a native of Chatsworth who graduated from Murray County High School and served as Chatsworth’s mayor for four years, established Supreme Carpet Inc. in 1988.
Incumbent Republican Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga qualified for District 2 state representative. Tarvin, an insurance agent, has served in the House since 2014. District 2 includes parts of Catoosa, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Incumbent Calhoun Republican Matt Barton qualified for District 5 state representative, as did challenger Orianna Sanders, a Democrat. The district includes part of Murray County.
Chatsworth’s Jason Ridley, an incumbent Republican, qualified for District 6 state representative. The district includes parts of Whitfield and Murray counties.
Charlie Bethel of Dalton qualified to run for the justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia position he now holds. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Bethel to the Georgia Court of Appeals in November 2016, just a day after Bethel, a Republican, was elected to a fourth term in the state Senate. Deal appointed Bethel to the Supreme Court in 2018. Supreme Court races are nonpartisan.
