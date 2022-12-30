Just a few months ago an employee of the Georgia Historical Society inspected all the state historic markers in Murray County and made repairs to a number of them. One that did not need attention was in front of the Dollar General store on Ga. Highway 225 South at Maple Grove Road. It told the story of an episode that took place near the Old Holly Creek Post Office during the Civil War. The marker had been in place for about 65 years.
In mid-November the marker was broken off its post in an automobile accident. Unfortunately, no one rescued the rather large, rather heavy metal marker and it was left lying where it fell for several days and then it just “disappeared,” according to those who travel the road regularly. Finally on the first of December someone contacted members of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society that someone had “taken” the marker.
The local historic group is the contact to the Georgia Historical Society and they’ve spent a month trying to locate this missing piece of our history, to no avail. The double-sided markers cost more than $1,000 to recast and neither society has that kind of money just lying around, plus it takes many months to replace them since each is “one of a kind.”
Almost two years ago, another marker was taken off the post at Ramhurst and the societies are still waiting on the replacement marker to be delivered.
It’s a puzzlement to area residents why anyone would take something that really doesn’t have another purpose besides educating us about our heritage. The markers are property of the state of Georgia. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
