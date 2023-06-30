The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, properties of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, announce the continuation of the Second Saturday openings for 2023. Both sites will again be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The Wright Hotel will host local authors while a special Singing at the Depot concert will start at 4 p.m. Admission to tours, singing and book signings will be free, but donations are always appreciated.
The Chatsworth Depot is the oldest public building in town as it was built in 1905 by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The passenger waiting room contains a talc museum showcasing the talc industry in Murray County. The station agent’s office and the freight room contain historic railroad artifacts and exhibits related to the depot. The 1960 caboose behind the depot will be open for guests to visit. Volunteers will give tours and answer questions.
The Wright Hotel, built in 1909, is furnished with period furniture and other items just as it would have been in the early 20th century. You can even see a bathtub where a baptism occurred. Docents will give guided tours and answer questions about this historic building in downtown Chatsworth. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jodi McDaniel Lowery, a member of the historical society, will be at the hotel with her new book “Murder, Mayhem and Whitecapping” which focuses on Murray County and North Georgia in the late 1800s, and there is a tie to the Wright family who built and operated the hotel. Lowery will have copies available for purchase along with her other true crime books.
Author and Wright Hotel Committee member John Shivers, a Gordon County resident with Murray County roots, will also be in attendance with several of his 25 books available for sale and signing. His books include inspirational, history, mystery and even holiday themes.
Tim Howard will also be at the hotel during the afternoon to autograph copies of “Murray County Heritage,” the official history of Murray County, and other historical society publications for those who have not yet added these titles to their personal libraries. The new exhibit highlighting the Colvard Family and Community in Northwest Murray County will be open.
The July 8 Singing at the Depot will feature Cindy Weyman opening for Ray Catoe. Both are featured vocalists at Chatsworth First United Methodist Church. Catoe has performed at the depot and has always been popular with the crowd. The concert is inside the climate-controlled depot and will start at 4 p.m. Come support history and enjoy the afternoon at Saturday Singing at the Depot.
The Chatsworth Depot thanks the 2023 business partners that make the programs possible. Many have been supporting the depot and its Second Saturday openings for several years. This year’s partners are Peeples Funeral Home, Bradley’s Ace Hardware, Bojangles, Captain D’s and Krystal restaurants, Dr. John Robison, Chatsworth First Community Bank and Murray County Elected Officials. Be sure to tell them you appreciate their supporting the historic properties of Chatsworth anytime you visit.
For more information, like the depot and the Wright Hotel on Facebook.
