The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, both Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties, announce the conclusion of their 2023 Second Saturday openings.
Both will open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. This year’s last Second Saturday will celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine at the Chatsworth Depot while authors, art and archives are highlighted at the Wright Hotel. Admission to tours and trains will be free, but donations are appreciated.
The Chatsworth Depot is the oldest public building in town, built in 1905 by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The historic structure contains a talc museum showcasing the talc industry in Murray County and historic railroad artifacts and exhibits. The 1960 caboose, behind the depot, will also be open for guests to visit. Historical society members will be present to give tours and answer questions.
Thomas and his friends, in both HO and the larger G Scale, will be special guests, running on model train tracks both indoors and outdoors at the depot. Chris Haon from Marietta will bring his outdoor model trains. A special HO Scale and G Scale Thomas will be running on the depot’s permanent indoor model train displays. The always popular Big Blue Train will make its second appearance this year giving train rides to those in attendance. There will be a special area inside the depot with wooden Brio Trains for the smallest train fans to get hands-on playtime with Thomas and friends. Youngsters from 1 to 100 love operating model trains, especially Thomas and his friends from the island of Sodor.
Making a return visit will be kid-powered train rides at the depot. Riders crank the cars with their hands (somewhat like riding a bicycle, but with your hands) and power it around the track. The train car runs on 7/8-gauge track and at the youngsters’ own pace. Each person gets to ride and power his/her own car. This will be an activity your family will not want to miss.
Live music will be provided by Deborah Wilson and Mike Smith. This will be their first time playing at the depot. Smith is a native of Whitfield County and retired from the postal service. Now a songwriter/musician, he plays guitar, mandolin and a little banjo. Wilson, a Murray County native, is a retired teacher and currently a freelance writer. They have a mix of gospel, country, bluegrass and even some train songs they plan to present in the freight room. Come inside where it is air conditioned and rest awhile as you listen to this duo’s music.
Polk County, Tennessee, educator and historian Tyler Boyd will be at the Wright Hotel to talk about his new book which tells the story of Birch Biggs, well-known “lawman” whose story ties into the infamous “Battle of Athens” in Tennessee as well as the Coleman Osborn murder in Murray County. Biggs stayed at the Wright Hotel during the trials for those accused of killing Osborn, a storekeeper at Center Hill back in 1927. With the book due from the printers this summer, Boyd will be taking orders for his book if it’s not available yet. Also, visitors to the hotel can still see the new display about the Colvard Community and view works by local artist Nannie Lou Brewer Arthur. Docents will be available throughout the hotel to share information.
Thanks to the business partners who make the Second Saturdays possible. Many have been historical society supporters for many years. Sponsors are Peeples Funeral Home, Bradley’s Ace Hardware, Bojangles, Captain D’s and Krystal restaurants, Dr. John Robison, Chatsworth First Community Bank and the Murray County Elected Officials. Be sure to tell them you appreciate their supporting the historic properties of Chatsworth.
