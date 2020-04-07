Second Whitfield County death linked to COVID-19 reported

The death of a second Whitfield County resident has been attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the state Department of Public Health.
In its 7 p.m. update Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported a 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions had passed away due to COVID-19. The man was not identified.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 21 for Whitfield County and at 11 for Murray County, according to the Department of Public Health's most recent update Tuesday night. Those numbers were the same as the noon update on Tuesday.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide there are 9,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 348 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,889 have been hospitalized.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 8,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 329 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,774 have been hospitalized.
Whitfield County's first death linked to COVID-19 was a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away March 30 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 142 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 114 negative results, 10 positive results and 18 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
Gordon County has 25 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has seven cases while Chattooga County has four, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,185) in the state followed by Dougherty County (973) and DeKalb County (673).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.