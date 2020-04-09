Secretary of state delays primaries until June

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has decided to delay the May 19 primaries, including the presidential preference primaries, until June 9 because of the COVID-19 outbreak across the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s extension of a declaration of public health emergency on Wednesday allowed Raffensperger to push the primaries further into the summer.
With the average age of a Georgia poll worker at 70, most fall into the group of individuals with the highest risk of contracting and facing serious health consequences from the coronavirus.
Republican state and federal lawmakers have lobbied Raffensperger to push the primaries back to as far as June 16, but Raffensperger resisted, arguing that pushing the primaries back even further could have negative effects on the November general election.
Given the time needed to prepare ballots for the high-stakes Nov. 3 election, he said, the primaries can not be pushed further than June 9.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of our voters, county elections officials and poll workers,” he said.
In recent weeks, Raffensperger held off on calls from lawmakers to make a quick decision about pushing the primaries back, citing that he did not have the power to do so given the end date of the public health emergency declaration. Raffensperger even chose to send out absentee ballot applications to all active Georgia voters to allow them to vote in the safety of their homes.
The new schedule is:
• The voting registration deadline is May 11.
• Early voting will begin on May 18.
• The primary elections will be on June 9.
• Runoffs would be on Aug. 11.
