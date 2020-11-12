Secretary of state in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — In the midst of a tumultuous election process, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is in self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the secretary of state’s office, Raffensperger’s wife, Tricia, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Raffensperger is in the process of getting tested.
Statewide Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling declined to comment on the health of the secretary of state on Thursday but noted he will also likely be tested.
The news comes the day after Raffensperger announced the state will undertake a full hand recount of the presidential race across all 159 counties, a daunting task that will test the stamina of election officials already in the second week of tabulating votes.
Sterling said Raffensperger’s health will not affect the election tallies and recount process moving forward, as all the physical work to hand count the ballots is done in county elections offices.
"The work of this recount is being done at the county level,” he said. “That is where the boots on the ground are."
Raffensperger last addressed a group of reporters on Wednesday outside of the Capitol, flanked by county elections directors from across Georgia.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
