Secretary of state recertifies presidential election results

Riley Bunch/CNHI file photo

"All this talk of a stolen election, whether it's Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting our state. ... Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Monday, likening President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the presidential election to Abrams' actions following the 2018 gubernatorial race.