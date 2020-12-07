Secretary of state recertifies presidential election results

ATLANTA — After three counts of some 5 million ballots, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the results on Monday: President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia.
“We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said.
“I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems. But the evidence — the actual evidence — the facts, tell us a different story,” he added.
Biden is the first Democrat to win a presidential contest in Georgia since 1992, sending all of the state’s 16 electoral votes his way.
Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia by 12,670 votes.
The narrow margin coupled with Trump’s incessant cries of voter fraud have caused turmoil for Georgia’s Republican election officials. Nearly twice a day since Nov. 3, Election Day, either Raffensperger or Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting system implementation manager, have provided updates on the process and debunked conspiracy theories.
"All this talk of a stolen election, whether it's Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting our state. ... Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state," Raffensperger said, likening Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential election to Abrams' actions following the 2018 gubernatorial race.
Trump's attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani made a visit to Georgia last week and spouted misinformation to Senate lawmakers, pitting them against the state’s new voting system. His main piece of evidence — a video supposedly showing suitcases of ballots removed from under a table and counted after observers had left — has been proven false on multiple occasions by the secretary of state’s office.
“What's really frustrating is the president's attorneys had the same videotape. They saw the exact same things the rest of us could see, and they chose to mislead state senators and the public about what was on that video,” Sterling said. “... They knew it was untrue and they continue to do things like this."
There are 250 open investigations into ballots in the 2020 general election, not nearly enough to overturn the 12,670 vote lead Biden had over Trump, and there is no indication of widespread inaccuracies.
Raffensperger said he will push “major reform” of election processes in the upcoming legislative session, an effort supported by Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
More than a month after the general election, state officials hope Georgia can get out of the national spotlight after completing the first count of ballots cast, a statewide audit of votes and then a separate recount requested by Trump’s campaign.
"It's now time to direct our energies towards the Jan. 5 runoff election,” Raffensperger said Monday.
Republicans are up against the possibility that Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election will push his diehard supporters away from the polls for the two Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs. Raffensperger has said Trump and his legal team are “exploiting a lack of misunderstanding” about the election process.
If Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock defeat their Republican opponents, incumbent U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the U.S. Senate will be split down the middle between the two parties, potentially giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tie-breaking votes on legislation.
As of Monday, 1,076,431 Georgians had already requested absentee ballots for the runoff elections. More than 43,000 ballots had already been cast and accepted.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.