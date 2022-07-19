A one-block section of Jones Street near downtown Dalton will be closed for storm drain repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to take approximately one week. Detours will be posted.
Jones Street will be closed between School Street and Waugh Street adjacent to the Dalton Fire Department’s Station 1. Drivers should plan to use School Street, Thornton Avenue and Waugh Street for detours around the affected stretch of roadway.
Emergency responses from the fire department will not be affected by the repairs as trucks will still be able to exit from Station 1 and Jones Street.
