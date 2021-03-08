Tonight at 7:30, Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will host a virtual town hall, keeping his commitment to be open and transparent with the people of Georgia and hold regular town halls to answer their questions.
Ossoff will take live questions from constituents and discuss the COVID-19 response and the American Rescue Plan, a health and stimulus bill that is the most significant economic relief package for working- and middle-class families in American history.
The $1.9 trillion legislation will ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available for every American, provide stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working- and middle-class families, and deliver more than $4 billion to safely reopen Georgia’s public schools.
Georgians are encouraged to tune in on Sen. Ossoff’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages to watch the town hall and ask questions.
Jon Ossoff is the senior United States senator from the state of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he serves on the Senate Judiciary, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Banking, and Rules Committees. He also serves as chairman of the Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
