During an appearance in Dalton Monday, U.S. Sen. David Perdue heralded progress made on COVID-19 vaccines, but also reminded citizens, "It's not over, yet."
Most Georgians won't be vaccinated until the spring of 2021, with front-line workers, such as health care professionals, first in line, Perdue, a Republican, said. Though a vaccine of this nature typically requires three or four years of development, the "public-private partnership" of Operation Warp Speed — initiated by the federal government to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — has delivered multiple promising vaccines in less than a year.
Some people are already receiving Pfizer's vaccine, and a Moderna vaccine is expected to gain emergency use authorization later this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The latter vaccine could be shipped to Georgia as early as next week.
Operation Warp Speed's efficiency is the Republican Party's "way of doing things," Perdue said at Dalton's airport. "Can you imagine (the country) being shut down for three or four years" awaiting a vaccine?
Perdue was alongside Vice President Mike Pence at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta last week, and he has the utmost confidence in the new vaccines, despite polls that show some concern among Americans about their safety, he said.
"When it comes my turn, I'll get my shot like anyone else," he said.
Until everyone, or at least a significant majority of citizens, is vaccinated, however, everyone needs to continue following protocols promulgated by the CDC, he said.
"Wash your hands, (maintain) social distance, wear a mask and take care of the most vulnerable," he said.
Perdue is opposed by Democrat Jon Ossoff in one of two Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 that is expected to decide control of the U.S. Senate, which stands 50-48 in the GOP's favor following the Nov. 3 elections; if there is a tie vote in the Senate, the deadlock is broken by the vice president, which will be Democrat Kamala Harris.
Keeping the Senate in GOP control will continue the "economic turnaround" of the past four years, but that progress would be imperiled by the election of Ossoff, Perdue said. He said Ossoff is "a career politician wannabe."
Perdue didn't show up for a recent debate against Ossoff, because the pair had debated twice previously, and Ossoff "lied" both times, Perdue said. In Ossoff's solo performance, he was exposed as "an empty suit," he said.
Perdue beat Ossoff by 88,098 votes in November, so Perdue is confident in victory this time as long as "we turn out our voters," he said. Exciting those voters is one reason he made eight stops around the state Monday, including in Dalton.
A United States senator "isn't in Dalton too often," but that shows Perdue is taking nothing for granted, said Jevin Jensen, a local business owner who will take over as chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners next month and was among the attendees at the airport. "It's all about the Senate, now, and the whole world is watching (Georgia)."
In the state's other U.S. Senate runoff, Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, were the top two vote-getters for the seat vacated by Republican Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health considerations.
Perdue was joined Monday at the airport by his cousin, Sonny Perdue, U.S. secretary of agriculture and a former governor of Georgia, who explained why he'd support the senator even if he weren't a relative.
David Perdue "has done his best to change Washington, D.C.," rather than allowing it to change him, including "standing up to his own party's leadership" when necessary, the former governor said. Instead of bringing D.C. values back to Georgia, he's taken "Georgia values to" the capital.
Jensen was "honored" to introduce Sonny Perdue at the rally, since the latter's successful run for governor inspired the former to seek the chairman role on the Board of Commissioners, he said. Not only was Sonny Perdue Georgia's first Republican governor since Reconstruction, he defeated an incumbent (Democrat Roy Barnes), just as Jensen defeated incumbent Chairman Lynn Laughter in his race, and Perdue's triumph "gave me the courage to run" for office.
Early voting has already started for the runoffs. Whitfield County residents can vote early in the Board of Elections office at the Whitfield County courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St., suite K). The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week Monday-Friday; Dec. 21-23; and Dec. 28-31.
"I don't have to tell you how important these races are," Sonny Perdue said. "Vote early ... and bring friends" to vote, too.
