Sen. Perdue shares coronavirus resource guides

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., has shared two resource guides on his coronavirus resource webpage, which is dedicated to helping Georgians stay informed and safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
Georgians can find the most current information about what is included in Congress’ three COVID-19 relief bills and what assistance they may be eligible for at this time. To get the latest information, visit www.perdue.senate.gov/coronavirus.
“It’s important that Georgians have access to the right information during these uncertain times,” said Perdue. “I know it can be difficult to navigate so many different federal agencies and state resources that are currently available. My goal is to cut through any bureaucracy and get relief to as many Georgians as quickly as possible. We will be updating these COVID-19 resource guides regularly to create a one-stop shop for Georgians to learn about how they can access assistance as we all recover from this crisis.”
Links to these resource guides can be found by clicking the buttons at the top of the page labeled:
• Federal & State Resource Guide
• Business & Individual Resource Guide
Perdue’s team is working closely with the Treasury Department, Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Health & Human Services, the State Department, the Department of Defense and other federal, state and local agencies to provide additional guidance as it becomes available.
Georgians who are experiencing symptoms or seeking information on prevention and treatment can also find Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the latest updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Perdue’s coronavirus resource webpage.
