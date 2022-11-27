The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts several holiday events in December. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• Dec. 5: The Westwood School Wildcats Chorus directed by Tiffany Hunt performs at 10:45 a.m.
• Dec. 9: The Rome Flute Ensemble’s annual Christmas performance led by Lisa Elders of Dalton is at 11 a.m.
• Dec. 13: The Christmas Celebration program opens with dance performances by the Trailblazers Line Dancers and the MAR-SEL Tap Dancers at 10:30 a.m. Throughout the morning you can have your picture taken with Santa Claus. Special guest Kristin Estermyer from Willowbrook Hospice will set up her North Pole hot chocolate stand. Christmas dinner is served at 11:30 a.m. Dine-in is $5 and carryout is $7. Please call well in advance to reserve your Christmas lunch.
• Dec. 15: The Sounds of Joy Community Choir performs at 11 a.m. There is a special “Christmas Present Mystery Drawing” with event sponsors at 10:45.
• Dec. 16: A farewell retirement special open house for Senior Center Director Rosie Mosteller is from 3 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop in and join in wishing her the best in her retirement while expressing our deepest gratitude for her many, many years of dedicated and tireless service.
• Dec. 19: A “Christmas Cookie Exchange” is at 12:30 p.m. To participate and contribute your Christmas cookies, call or stop by the senior center to pick up program details.
