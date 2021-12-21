Senior center hosts forum on elder fraud and scams

Julie Dyer 

The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force presented information on elder fraud and scams last week at the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. From left are Lindsay Wilson, Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging; Betty Hickman; Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Detective Ronnie Morris; and Joe Gavalis. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video