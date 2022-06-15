The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center invites everyone to its July 4th Indoor Picnic/Games event on Thursday, June 23. This July 4th celebration is free and open to the public.
A billiards tournament kicks things off at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by corn hole and then a cake walk. Cake donations are welcome.
A dance program follows the cake walk. Tap performances to "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" will be performed by Julie Dyer and Stephanie Holcombe. The Trailblazers will perform to "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and "Sweet, Sweet Smile." Then the audience will be invited to dance "The Electric Slide" to "Yankee Doodle Dandy."
There will be a picnic lunch. The cost for those 50 years and older is $3 to dine in. The cost for those 50 and younger is $4. All carryout plates are $5.
Please sign up for lunch by Friday, June 17, by calling the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
